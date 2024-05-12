Mawlawi representing Mikati at “Pharmacist’s Day” Conference: We need a policy of integration concerted efforts to build the state, we will continue to implement the laws to protect Lebanon and the Lebanese

NNA ndash; Caretaker Minister of Interior and Municipalities, Bassam Mawlawi, underlined that ldquo;the policy we need today is one of integration and concerted efforts to build together the strong Lebanese state, away from tensions and conflicts.rdquo;

Referring to the displaced Syrians issue, Mawlawi explained that what is being done in this context aims at defusing the situation in the street, adding, ldquo;We continue to implement the laws to protect Lebanon and the Lebanese, and we are confident of the result that satisfies our consciences.rdquo;

Mawlawirsquo;s words came as he represented Prime Minister Najib Mikati at the ldquo;Pharmacist Dayrdquo; conference organized by the Pharmacists Syndicate at ldquo;Le Royal Hotel ndash; Dbayehrdquo;, entitled: ldquo;Prospects for the Pharmacy Profession.rdquo;

Commending the Syndicate for its prominent role and united body, Mawlawi considered that ldquo;Lebanon must always remain united in the image of the Syndicate of science and scientists.rdquo;

He continued, ldquo;Lebanon is the country of knowledge and freedom, which is a characteristic that we must preserve with commitment, law and responsibility. This freedom, which we take pride in, cannot turn into chaos or aggression or injustice by one party against another or into a field where smuggling and counterfeiting are widespread, or anything that is harmful to the Lebanese society.rdquo;

ldquo;What we are doing in this issue is applying the law to all residents, which will protect Lebanon and society. The Syrians have their own country and it needs them. Syria needs every Syrian to rebuild it and Lebanon needs every Lebanese to rebuild it, and by adhering to Lebanonrsquo;s identity our children will return to Lebanon,rdquo; Mawlawi asserted, pledging that ldquo;we shall reach this goal through the logic of responsibility, law and patriotism.rdquo;

=========R.Sh.