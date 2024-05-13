“SDAIA” is organizing the World Summit on Artificial Intelligence in Riyadh upcoming September, under the patronage of the Saudi Crown Prince

NNA – The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), under the patronage of the Crown Prince, Prime Minister and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, is organizing the World Summit on Artificial Intelligence in its third edition during the period from 7 to 9 Rabirsquo; al-Awwal 1446 AH, corresponding to September 10 to 12, 2024 AD at the King Abdulaziz International Convention Center in Riyadh.

The head of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), Dr. Abdullah bin Sharaf Al-Ghamdi, thanked the Crown Prince for ldquo;giving him this generous sponsorship to support the work of the World Summit on Artificial Intelligence in its third edition,rdquo; stressing that this comes ldquo;within the framework of his permanent and continuous support for SDAIA to carry out its main tasks in leading the national file for data and artificial intelligence and making the best use of these advanced technologies, thus enhancing the Kingdomrsquo;s international position in this field and achieving its leadership.rdquo;

He explained, quot;The World Summit on Artificial Intelligence, in its third edition, is in line with the vision and aspirations of the Crown Prince for the Kingdom to be a leading global model in the field of artificial intelligence.quot;

