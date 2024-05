NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati received Monday at the Grand Serail, the Ambassador of the European Union to Lebanon, Sandra De Waele, who briefed her host on the preparations for the

eighth Brussels Conference on ldquo;Supporting the future of Syria and the region.quot;

Mikati informed De Waele that the Lebanese delegation to the conference will be chaired by Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib.

