Makary, Université La Sagesse to ink cooperation agreement Tuesday

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, and the Universiteacute; La Sagesse (Sagesse University) represented by its President Professor Georges Nehme, are set to sign an agreement of cooperation aimed at strengthening scientific and media collaboration between the two sides, through quot;the exchange of information and the development of the scientific and cognitive capacities and skills in the media field, with the aim of enhancing cooperation between the national public administrations and institutions, and the higher learning institutions, and achieving comprehensive development for the welfare of the Lebanese society.quot;

The event will take place at 12:30 pm Tuesday, at Universiteacute; La Sagesse.

