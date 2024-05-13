Mon. May 13th, 2024

Lebanon News

Army Commander meets Qatar FM in Doha

NNA – Lebanese Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, met in Doha on Monday with Qatari Foreign Minister,

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, who stressed his country#39;s quot;continuous support for the Lebanese military institution to allow it to carry on with its [pivotal role in preserving Lebanon#39;s security and stability.quot;

General Aoun, for his part, thanked his host for Qatar#39;s numerous initiatives aimed at supporting the army and strengthening its capacities amid the current critical circumstances in Lebanon.

