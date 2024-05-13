Mikati holds series of diplomatic, ministerial meetings at Grand Serail, meets EU Ambassador over Brussels Conference, receives Ambassadors of Qatar, Algeria and Switzerland

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Monday held a series of diplomatic and ministerial meetings at the Grand Serail.

In this context, Premier Mikati met with the Ambassador of the European Union to Lebanon, Sandra De Waele, who briefed her host on the preparations for the eighth Brussels Conference on ldquo;Supporting the future of Syria and the region.quot;

Mikati informed De Waele that the Lebanese delegation to the conference will be chaired by Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib.

The Caretaker PM also received respectively the Qatari Ambassador to Lebanon, Sheikh Saud bin Abdul Rahman bin Faisal Al Thani, and the Algerian Ambassador to Lebanon, Rachid Belbaki. Discussions reportedly touched on the current situation in Lebanon and the region.

Mikati then received the Swiss Ambassador to Lebanon, Marion Weichelt, in the presence of Mikatirsquo;s Advisors Ambassador Boutros Assaker and Ziad Mikati.

During the meeting, the general situation and bilateral relations were discussed.

The Prime Minister also met with Caretaker Information Minister, Ziad Makary.

The PM then met respectively with Caretaker Minister of Justice, Judge Henry Khoury, Caretaker Minister of Industry, George Bushkian, and Caretaker Minister of Agriculture, Abbas Al-Hajj Hassan,, with whom he discussed relevant ministerial affairs.

Mikati also had audience with Caretaker Minister of Environment, Nasser Yassin, and Caretaker Minister of Youth and Sports, Dr. George Kallas.

Among Premier Mikatirsquo;s itinerant visitors for today had been MP Jihad Al-Samad.

The Prime Minister also received Head of the Doctors#39; Syndicate, Professor Youssef Bakhash. The visit was an occasion to discuss the Syndicatersquo;s current conditions.

