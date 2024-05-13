UNICEF Representative: UNICEF is still delivering water and sanitation services in informal settlements in Lebanon

NNA – UNICEF Representative in Lebanon,nbsp;Edouard Beigbeder, on Monday said in a statement:nbsp;ldquo;Despite numerous challenges, including current funding shortages and limited resources for its water, sanitation and hygiene (WaSH) services in informal settlements, UNICEF remains committed to its humanitarian mission to supporting refugees and continue delivering water and sanitation services in informal settlements in Lebanon.nbsp;

ldquo;UNICEF is making every effort to ensure that its response and services to vulnerable communities are maintained mainly in informal settlements to continue delivering chlorinated trucked water and wastewater desludging to maintain public health and prevent possible spread of water-borne diseases. Clean water, sanitation facilities and good hygiene are crucial.

ldquo;Since 2020, we started observing a decrease in the funding trend for WaSH in informal settlements, falling significantly below anticipated levels. This is mainly due to the increasing demand for humanitarian assistance across the world given the unprecedented level of humanitarian crisis.nbsp;

ldquo;This year, UNICEF requires a minimum of USD 12 million to deliver through its partners the minimum acceptable level of WaSH services to refugees in informal settlements. To date and due to additional funding cuts, less than USD 4 million are available. nbsp;

ldquo;UNICEF is employing every effort to support the Government of Lebanon to ensure the safeguarding of children and their families and is calling on donors to sustain crucial investment in support of informal settlements, for the health, safety, and well-being of allrdquo;.– UNICEFnbsp;

