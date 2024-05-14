Tue. May 14th, 2024

Lebanon News

Death toll of Palestinians killed by Israel in Gaza jumps to 35,173

NNA – The Palestinian death toll from Israel#39;s deadly aggression against the Gaza Strip since October 7th, 2023, has now surged to 35,173, medical sources said on Tuesday.

Sources added that at least 79,061 others have also been injured in the onslaught.

At least 82 people were killed and 234 others were injured in Israeli attacks that took place in the last 24 hours, they added.

The sources said that many victims are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are still unable to reach them. —WAFA

