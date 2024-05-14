Jordan condemns colonists’ storming of al-Aqsa mosque

NNA – Jordan on Tuesday strongly denounced the Israeli extremists colonistsrsquo; storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque/ al-Haram al-Sharif compound, raising the Israeli flag inside its courtyards under the heavy protection of the Israeli occupation police.

Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Sufyan Qudah said in a statement that the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque by the extremists and their obstructing the entry of Muslim worshipers into the holy shrine and the frequent escalations are blatant and unacceptable violations of international law and the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and its sanctities.

He emphasized that the holy compound, which covers a total area of 144 dunums, is a solely Muslim place of worship, and Israel has no sovereignty over it or over occupied East Jerusalem and its Islamic and Christian holy sites.

Additionally, he called on Israel, as the occupying power, to cease all practices and violations against the al-Aqsa Mosque/al-Haram al-Sharif and to respect its sanctity.

He also stressed that the Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs Department is the body with exclusive jurisdiction to manage all affairs of the compound and organize entry to it. —WAFA

=============R.A.H.