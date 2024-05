NNA ndash; Nabatieh- One citizen was moderatelynbsp;injured in the Israeli enemy airstrike that targeted south Lebanonrsquo;s Yaroun town square this afternoon, our correspondent reported.

The Lebanese civil defense teams transferred the wounded to the Salah Ghandour Hospital in Bint Jbeil for treatment.

The enemy air raid completely destroyed a house in said town and caused massive damage to dozens of homes surrounding the targeted house.

============= L.Y