Mikati holds series of meetings at Grand Serail, receives new Italian Ambassador, broaches general situation with lawmakers

NNA ndash; Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Tuesday held a series of meetings and encounters at the Grand Serail.

In this context, Premier Mikati met with the new Italian Ambassador to Lebanon, Fabrizio Marcelli, who said after the meeting that he discussed with the Premier the current situation in the country, and the visit of the Italian Prime Minister to Lebanon last March.

ldquo;We also presented the issue of the displaced Syrians in Lebanon and the conference that will be held in Brussels on this issue, in addition to the measures that Lebanon will take in this file,rdquo; the Ambassador said.

Mikati later received at the Grand Serail MP Neemat Frem, with whom he broached current economic and financial issues.

The PM then received MP Walid Baarini, who said after the meeting discussions touched on the displaced Syriansrsquo; issue.

Mikati also received respectively at the Grand Serail MPs Mohammed Suleiman, and quot;Development and Liberationquot; parliamentary bloc MP Qassem Hashem, over an array of current national issues.

The Prime Minister then met with a delegation from the ldquo;Al-Jamaa Al-Islamiyardquo;, which included MP Imad al-Hout, lsquo;Jamaa Al-Islamiyarsquo; nbsp;Politburo Head, Ali Abou Yassin, and Dr. Kifah al-Kassar.

On emerging, Abou Yassin said that the delegation touched on keynbsp;topics, especially the Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon and ways to confront them.

Moreover, Premier Mikati received at the Grand Serail a delegation from the National Campaign for the Repatriation of the Displaced Syrians, headed by General Coordinator, Maroun Al-Khaouli, who said after the meeting that they discussed with the Premier the Syrian displacement file.

Mikati also received, in the presence of the Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers, Judge Mahmoud Makieh, the Head of Audit Bureau, Judge Mohammad Badran, at the head of a delegation.

