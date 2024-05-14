Tue. May 14th, 2024

Lebanon News

Islamic Resistance targets buildings used by enemy troops in al-Malikiya settlement, Avivim settlement

By

NNA – The Islamic Resistance issued the following statement: ldquo;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, and in response to the enemyrsquo;s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and civilian homes, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance targeted, on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, buildings used by Israeli enemy soldiersnbsp;in al-Malikiya settlement, with appropriate weapons.rdquo;

The ldquo;Islamic Resistancerdquo; issued another statement in which it announced, ldquo;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their valiant and honorable resistance, and in response to the Israeli enemyrsquo;s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and civilian homes, most recently in the town of Yaron, the resistance mujahideen targeted At 03:15 pm on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, buildings used by enemy soldiers in the Avivim settlement with appropriate weapons.rdquo;

