Head of North Lebanon Merchants Association discusses means to enhance trade and economic relations with Malaysian Ambassador

NNA -nbsp;In order to enhance the trade connections between Lebanon and Malaysia, the Head of Merchants in north Lebanon Mr Assad Hariri visited the Malaysian Embassy and met with the Ambassador Mr Azree Maat Yaacoub and the first secretary Mr Johan Aref Jaafar.

They discussed various methods to enhance the dual relationship and enforce the trade market between the two countries.

During the meeting, the two parties emphasized on the importance of these relationships and the necessity of enforcing it to reach a fruitful economic exchange, in addition to the good relations between the two countries that show a strong basis for a prosperous future.

At the end of the meeting, the Ambassador invited Mr Hariri and a committee of other merchants to visit Malaysia next September.

This invitation would enforce the economic and commercial relationship between the two countries.

This meeting is considered a positive step towards the development in the commercial relationship and opens new horizons for the commercial exchange and investment between Lebanon and Malaysia.

nbsp;

———————