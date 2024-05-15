Judge Mansour issues arrest warrants against Pascal Sleiman killers

NNA – Mount Lebanon First Investigative Judge Nicolas Mansour issued arrest warrants against detainees accused of killing Lebanese Forces#39; Coordinator in Byblos, Pascal Sleiman.

The warrants were issued after long interrogations of the detainees that lasted seven hours.

Charges include abduction, murder, robbery, gang formation, and tampering with national security.

Investigations with the rest of the gang members will resume next week.

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

=============R.A.H.