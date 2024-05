NNA – Secretary General of the Future Movement, Ahmad Hariri, met Wednesday with UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, who came on a farewell visit upon the end of her mission in the country.

The pair discussed the general situation in Lebanon and the broader region, in addition to the developments of the Israeli war on Gaza and south Lebanon, and the displaced Syrians#39; file.

