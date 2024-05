NNA – The Islamic Resistance issued on Wednesday the following statement: ldquo;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance, targeted at 04:58 pm on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, the Al-Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with missile weapons, and achieved direct hit.rdquo;

