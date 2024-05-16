China-Russia relations contribute to global stability: Xi tells Putin

NNA – Beijingrsquo;s relations with Moscow contribute to ldquo;global peace and stability,rdquo; Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday, according to state media.

Xi made the comments during talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Beijing, who is in China on a two-day state visit.

ldquo;The stability and development of China-Russia relations not only serve the fundamental interests of both countries and their peoples but also contribute to regional and global peace, stability and prosperity,quot; Xi told Putin.

Xi held a welcoming ceremony for Putin, who arrived earlier in the day, at the Great Hall of the People.

It is Putin#39;s first visit since beginning his fifth term as president following the election in March.

China and Russia declared a quot;no limitsquot; partnership in February 2022 when Putin visited Beijing, just days before launching a quot;special military operationquot; in Ukraine. Xi visited Russia in March last year, and the two most recently met at the 3rd Belt and Road Forum in October in the Chinese capital.

ldquo;China-Russia relations have grown from strength to strength despite the ups and downs, and have stood the test of changing international landscape,rdquo; Xi said. ldquo;The relationship has become a fine example for major countries and neighboring countries to treat each other with respect and candor, and pursue friendship and mutual benefit.quot;

Beijing and Moscow have quot;weathered storms and stood the test of international changes, establishing a model of mutual respect, frankness, harmony and win-win cooperation between major and neighboring countries,quot; the Chinese leader said.

ldquo;China is ready to work with Russia to stay each otherrsquo;s good neighbor, good friend and good partner that trust each other, continue to consolidate the lasting friendship between the two peoples, and jointly pursue respective national development and revitalization and uphold fairness and justice in the world,rdquo; Xi added. —-Anadolu Agency

