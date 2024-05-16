Mikati meets UN chief on sidelines of Bahrain summit

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Thursday held talks with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, ahead of his participation in the Arab League#39;s 33rd meeting in Bahrain.

The meeting was attended by Caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, Education Minister Abbas Halabi, Information Minister Ziad Makary, and Agriculture Minister Abbas Hajj Hassan, in addition to Commissioner general of UNRWA Philippe Lazzarini and Guterres#39;s accompanying delegation.

Mikati urged Guterres to exert pressures on Israel to end its aggressions against south Lebanon and Gaza, and to embark on addressing the situation in the south. He also stressed the necessity of continuous support and funding of the UNRWA in Lebanon. Mikati also called for full cooperation between the UNHCR and the Lebanese government regarding the displaced Syrians#39; file.

