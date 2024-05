NNA – Caretaker Minister of Labor, Mustafa Bayram, on Thursday received in his office, the Indian Ambassador to Lebanon, Muhammad Noor Rahman Sheikh, and the Embassyrsquo;s nbsp;second secretary, Abhi Toppo.nbsp;

Discussions reportedly touched on the exchange of technical expertise between the two countries, and efforts to realize a memorandum of understanding related to labor.

