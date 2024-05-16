Berri discusses displaced Syrians’ dossier with UN’s Riza, underlines Lebanon’s commitment to UN Resolution 1701, signs parliament recommendation about displaced Syrians

NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Thursday received at the Second Presidency in Ain El-Tineh, the United Nations Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Lebanon, Imran Riza.

Discussions reportedly touched on the United Nations programs in Lebanon, especially t he issue of the displaced Syrians and the repercussions and damages resulting from Israelrsquo;s continued aggression against the southern Lebanese border villages and towns.

Riza expressed his appreciation for the efforts of Speaker Berri and the Parliament, especially its approval yesterday of the parliamentary recommendation regarding the Syrian displacement crisis in Lebanon

Regarding the ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon, especially on the southern regions, Riza emphasized ldquo;the role of the United Nations in terms of contributing to conducting field inspections and surveys on all places, facilities, residential, agricultural, forestry, industrial areas, and health facilities that have been affected and are still being affected by the Israeli attacks.rdquo;

In turn, Speaker Berri provided the UN official with all the statistics completed in this context by the National Council for Scientific Research. Berri also reiterated Lebanon#39;s commitment to UN Resolution No. 1701, which Israel has continued to violate since its issuance in 2006, with more than 30,000 violations.

On the other hand, Berri received in Ain El-Tineh, former Deputy Speaker Elie Ferzli, with whom he broached the current general situation and the latest political and field developments.

Speaker Berri later met with State Security chief, Major General Tony Saliba, over the current security situation.

On the other hand, Berri has signed the parliament#39;s recommendation about the displaced Syrians and referred it to the premiership.

