NNA – Israeli enemy aircraft launched an air raid on the southern Lebanese town of Naqoura and fired a number of missiles, our correspondent reported on Thursday.nbsp;

Additionally, Israeli enemy warplanes conducted air raids targetingnbsp;the southern Lebanese towns of Kfar Kila, Mais al-Jabal and Houla.nbsp;

