Readout of UN Secretary-General’s meeting with King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan

NNA – On the sidelines of the Summit of the League of Arab States, the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres,nbsp;met with His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

The Secretary-General thanked His Majesty for Jordanrsquo;s constant support to the United Nations activities and his steadfast efforts for peace in the region.

They discussed the worrying situation in both Gaza and the West Bank. They particularly focused on needs and ways to immediately scale-up humanitarian assistance and access for the benefit of civilians in Gaza. mdash; UNnbsp;

