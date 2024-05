NNA – Al-Zahrani – Israeli enemy warplanes launched a series of air raids on the Al-Zahrani area near the town of Al-Adousieh, near the refinery in the oil facilities, and in the town of Al-Najjarieh, hitting Al-Husseini Club and a municipality pickup truck.

Casualties have been reported among citizensrsquo; ranks.

Additionally, Israeli enemy warplanes launched an air raid on Bourat Farhat.

nbsp;

===============