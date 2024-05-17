Fri. May 17th, 2024

Lebanon News

Islamic Resistance targets Israeli logistics base in Golan Heights

NNA – The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon on Friday issued the following statement: quot;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in solidarity with their valiant and honorable resistance, and in response to the Israeli enemy#39;s attack on the Lebanese village of Al-Najjarieh, which resulted in the martyrdom of civilians on Friday morning, May 17, 2024, the Islamic Resistance targeted an Israeli logistics base in the occupied Golan Heights with 50 Katyusha rockets.quot;

