Sat. May 18th, 2024

Lebanon News

Sunday, May 19, 2024

By

Timenbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp;Topicnbsp;

8:00 amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; The Disaster Risk Management Committee in North Lebanon conducts a training drill to handle major events and their aftermath, enhancing preparedness and readiness at Jamal Abdel Nasser Square, known as Al-Tall Square and its surrounding areas. The drill continues until 11:00 am.nbsp;

8:00 amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; Election of four new members of Beirutrsquo;s Doctors Syndicate Council at the Physicians#39; House – Furn Al Shebak. The electoral process continues until 2:00 pm.nbsp;

9:30 amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; Political speech by Amal Movement during the opening of an organizational administrative workshop for the Municipal and Optional Affairs Office within the movement, at Grand Mirage Hotel, Bekaa.

10:00 amnbsp; Maronite Patriarch Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi celebrates the Mass of the Ascension Day at the Patriarchal Edifice in Bkerki, commemorating the establishment of Teacute;leacute; Liban and its satellites.

