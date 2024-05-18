Geagea, French Ambassador meet

NNA – Lebanese Forces#39; leader, Samir Geagea, met, at his Maarab residence on Saturday, with French Ambassador to Lebanon, Herveacute; Magro, accompanied by political consultants Quentin Jeantet and Romain Calvary.

Talks reportedly touched on the developments in Lebanon and the broader region, especially the French initiative to address the situation in the south, the file of the illegal Syrian presence in Lebanon, its risks, ways to address it, as well as the procedures taken by municipalities in implementation of the circulars of the Ministry of Interior and the applicable laws.

Magro also briefed Geagea on the recent statement of the Five-Nationnbsp;Committee and the efforts it is making to complete the presidential election as soon as possible.

nbsp;

nbsp;

============== R.Knbsp;