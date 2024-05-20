Iran cabinet issues statement after martyrdom of Iranian President

NNA – The cabinet of ministers of the Iranian administration convened an emergency meeting on Monday morning after the official confirmation of the martyrdom of President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in a helicopter crash.

The cabinet issued a statement after the meeting, offering condolences on the passing away of the president and his companions in the helicopter crash.

The ministers paid tribute to the late president for his tireless efforts in his post, saying President Raisi devoted his life to the Iranian nation.

The ministers emphasized that they will vigorously keep to the path of President Raisi to serve the country, assuring the Iranian people that there will be no disruption to the administrative affairs.

The tragic accident happened as the president and his entourage were returning from Khoda Afarin region in Iranrsquo;s northwestern province of East Azarbaijan after inaugurating a dam at the common border with the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The crash has killed President Raisi, Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian, Friday prayers leader of Tabriz Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Al-e-Hashem, Governor of East Azarbaijan Malek Rahmati, and members of the presidentrsquo;s security team and the crew.

The wreckage of the helicopter was found by rescue teams in the wee hours of Monday.

According to the Iranian Constitution, Iranrsquo;s First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber will be in charge of the cabinet of ministers, at the discretion of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, before the election of a new president.

The Constitution stipulates that a council consisting of the Parliament speaker, the Judiciary chief, and the first vice president should be formed and make arrangements for the election of a new president within 50 days. —-Tasnim News Agency

==============R.A.H.