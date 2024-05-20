Mon. May 20th, 2024

Lebanon News

UAE President expresses condolences to Iran over President Raisi passing

By

NNA – President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed Monday deep condolences to the Iranians on the passing of Iran#39;s President Ebrahim Raisi.

quot;I extend my deepest condolences to the Iranian government and people over the passing of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and those accompanying them following a tragic accident. We pray that God grants them eternal rest and we extend our heartfelt sympathies to their families. The UAE stands in solidarity with Iran at this difficult time,quot; he wrote in a post on X platform.

