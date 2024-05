NNA – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants expressed, in a statement on Monday, deep condolences over the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and their companions in a helicopter crash.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that it quot;stands by the government and people of Iran at this time of grief.quot;

==============R.A.H.