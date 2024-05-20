France expresses ‘condolences’ to Iran over Raisi’s death

NNA -nbsp;France extended its condolences on Monday to Iran over the death of President Ebrahim Raisi and other officials in a helicopter crash.

quot;France offers its condolences to the Islamic Republic of Iran following the death of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and those accompanying them,quot; the foreign ministry said in a statement, also expressing its quot;condolences to the families of the victims of this accident.quot; — AFP

