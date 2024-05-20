Mon. May 20th, 2024

Lebanon News

Islamic Resistance targets Israeli military post in Ghajar, causing casualties

NNA – The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon on Monday issued a statement ldquo;in support of the steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza and their valiant resistance, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted 2:45 pm on Monday, May 20, 2024 an Israeli military post at the eastern entrance of the village of Ghajar with guided missiles. The attack directly struck the location where enemy officers were stationed and gathered, resulting in multiple casualties.quot;

The statement confirmed that all the officers present were either killed or injured, and the evacuation of the wounded from the site was observed.

