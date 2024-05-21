Druze Sheikh offers condolences to Iran on President Raisi’s tragic death

NNA ndash; Druze Sheikh, Sami Abi Al-Mona, on Monday extended his condolences to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the government, and the Iranian people on the death of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and their companions in the tragic helicopter crash.

Abi Al-Mona prayed for Godrsquo;s mercy to the Islamic Republic of Iran and to grant its leadership, people, and the families of the victims, the wisdom, patience, and strong will to overcome this great loss.

