Tue. May 21st, 2024

Lebanese newspapers’ headlines for May 21, 2024

NNA -nbsp;

An-Nahar:nbsp;

After Gangs and Lawlessness… Weapon Smuggling!nbsp;

quot;Arm-Twistingquot; Between the Government and the Refugee Commission

Nidaa Al-Wotan:

11 Killed in Israeli Strikes on Southern Lebanon and Syria

ldquo;Lion#39;s Milkquot; Tames Refugee Commission; 6 Turkish Weapon Trucks Head to Beirut

Al-Joumhouria:

Eyes on the Quintet Statement and Consultations to Agree on Candidates for an Immediate Election Session

Al-Akhbar:

Hochstein Raises the Stakes: The Blue Line is the Border!

