Tue. May 21st, 2024

Security Forces successfully evacuate Syrian refugees in northern town of Koubba

By

NNA – A statement issued on Tuesday by the Directorate of State Security reported that a number of patrols conducted by the security forces followed up on Syrian individuals who had been served evacuation notices in the northern Lebanese town of Koubba.nbsp;

ldquo;The response rate was 100%, with no notable incidents reported. Consequently, the town is now devoid of any presence of Syrian refugees,rdquo; the statement added, noting that the ongoing campaign is in compliance with the directives of the Ministry of Interior and the Governor of North Lebanon, who mandated the execution of evacuation notices.nbsp;

