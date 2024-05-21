Tue. May 21st, 2024

North Korea’s Kim sends condolence message to Iran, KCNA says

May 21, 2024

NNA -nbsp;North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sent a condolence message to Iran over the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash, state media KCNA said on Tuesday.

In the message, Kim said the death of Raisi was a quot;great lossquot; to Iran and he hoped the bereaved families would recover as soon as possible.

He was quot;an outstanding statesman and a close friendquot; who made a quot;great contribution to the cause of the Iranian people for safeguarding the sovereignty, development and interests of their country and the gains of the Islamic revolution,quot; Kim was quoted as saying by KCNA.–Reutersnbsp;

