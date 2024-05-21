Tue. May 21st, 2024

Lebanon News

Bassil meets with foreign diplomats over means to bolster bilateral ties

NNA ndash; Head of the Free Patriotic Movement, MP Gebran Bassil, held a series of meetings with foreign ambassadors to discuss bilateral relations and current affairs.

Bassil received Hungarian Ambassador to Lebanon, Ferenc Csillag, with whom discussions focused on enhancing cooperation between Lebanon and Hungary.

He also met with the Indian Ambassador to Lebanon, Noor Rahman Sheikh, to explore ways to strengthen ties between Lebanon and India, addressing current issues and potential areas of collaboration.

In a courtesy visit, Bassil welcomed the new Italian Ambassador to Lebanon, Fabrizio Marcelli. The meeting highlighted the distinguished relations between Lebanon and Italy and explored opportunities for further partnership.

