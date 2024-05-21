(Update) Mikati reviews security and social welfare issues with Mawlawi, Karami, receives MP Hashimi, South Korean Ambassador

NNA ndash; Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Tuesday held a series of pivotal meetings at the Grand Serail, focusing on the country#39;s security landscape and pressing legislative initiatives.

In this framework, Mikati met with Caretaker Minister of Interior and Municipalities, Bassam Mawlawi, with whom he discussed the latest security developments and the ongoing measures implemented by the Ministry of Interior. This meeting underscored the government#39;s commitment to maintaining stability and addressing the security challenges facing Lebanon.

Subsequently, Mikati met with the Director General of State Security, Major General Tony Saliba. Discussions reportedly centered on the operational activities of the Directorate, and a comprehensive review of the current security situation.

Prime Minister Mikati separately welcomed a delegation from the quot;Karamah Movement,quot; led by its head, MP Faisal Karami, and accompanied by former MP Marwan Abu Fadel. Following the meeting, Karami provided an update on the legislative priorities discussed.

quot;We proposed to Prime Minister Mikati an amendment to Article 51 of the Social Security Law,quot; Karami stated. quot;Additionally, we briefed him on our draft law titled #39;The Fair Settlement of End-of-Service Indemnities.#39; Prime Minister Mikati expressed his support for the initiative, which also has the backing of Speaker Nabih Berri, the economic bodies, and the General Labor Union. This project aims to ensure justice for all employees in both the public and private sectors, addressing the compensation disparities caused by the financial and economic crisis,rdquo; Karami said on emerging.

On the other hand, Premier Mikatinbsp;received MP Bilal al-Hashimi, who said after the meeting that henbsp;informed the Premier onnbsp;the outcomenbsp;of his visitnbsp;to the United States along with anbsp;parliamentary delegation.

The Prime Minister then received South Korean Ambassador to Lebanon, Il Park, with who he discussednbsp;the bilateral relations between the two countries.

nbsp;

nbsp;

===================R.H., L.Y

nbsp;