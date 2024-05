NNA -nbsp;At least 10 people died in Egypt when a minibus plunged off a river ferry and into the Nile north of Cairo on Tuesday, the health ministry said.

quot;The toll is at 10 and might rise,quot; spokesman Hossam Abdelghaffar told AFP. The Al-Ahram newspaper first reported on the accident and said the driver, who had released the handbrake, was arrested while trying to flee. — AFP

nbsp;

===============