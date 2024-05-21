Halabi meets with his Egyptian, Iraqi counterparts and UK Minister of State on sidelines of World Education Forum 2024

NNA – nbsp;Caretaker Minister of Education and Higher Education, Dr. Abbas Al-Halabi, on Tuesday met with Egyptian Minister of Education and Technical Education, Dr. Reda Hegazy, on the sidelines of his participation in the World Conference for Ministers of Education and Higher Education, currently taking place in London.

Discussions reportedly touched on the educational and university relations between the two countries. The two sides also discussed renewing the educational cooperation agreement between the two countries.

Minister Al-Halabi is accompanied by the Director General of Education, Imad Al-Ashqar The Director General of Education, Mr. Imad Al-Ashqar, the General Coordinator of Educational Curricula at the Educational Center for Research and Development, Jihad Saliba, and the Ministerrsquo;s Advisor for Foreign Relations, Maher Al-Hassaniya.

Minister Al-Halabi also met on the sidelines of the Forum with the UK Minister of State for Development, Andrew Mitchell.

The close relations between Britain and Lebanon were reviewed, especially since Britain had previously provided Lebanon with the international loan S2R2 and the gift in cooperation with the World Bank.

Moreover, Minister Al-Halabi and his accompanying delegation participated in the roundtable organized by UNESCO and chaired by the UNESCO Assistantnbsp;Director-General for Education, Stefania Giannini, over digital transformation.

Al-Halabi then met with Iraqi Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Dr. Naeem Al-Aboudi, over the bilateral educational relations between the two countries.

Minister Al-Halabi then met with the Global Director for Education at the World Bank, Dr. Luis Benveniste, over prospects of cooperation.

nbsp;

============ L.Y