Security update: Israeli enemy drone strikes Al-Jabbain town, enemy interceptor missile explodes over Mays al-Jabal, enemy shelling of Houla

NNA -nbsp; Tyrenbsp;- National News Agency correspondent reported that an Israeli enemy dronenbsp;carried out an air raidnbsp;targeting the southern Lebanese town of Al-Jabbain.

NNA correspondent in Tyre also reported that an enemy interceptor missile exploded over Mays al-Jabal.

At the same time, enemy artillery shelling targetednbsp;the town of Houla – Wadi Al-Dallafa.

NNA correspondent reported that five enemy shells fell directly between the houses on the Al-Tahtanbsp;road in the town of Houla.

