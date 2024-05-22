Palestinian Presidency welcomes Norway’s, Spain’s and Ireland’s recognition of Palestine

NNA – The Palestinian Presidency welcomed on Wednesday Norway#39;s, Spain#39;s and Ireland#39;s recognition of the state of Palestine, respectively.

The Presidency said in a statement that it welcomes the announcement by the Prime Minister of Norway to recognize the State of Palestine, and that the procedures for issuing recognition decrees will be completed on May 28.

The Presidency also welcomed the announcement by the Prime Minister of Ireland to recognize the State of Palestine, with the decision being effective as of May 28.

It said it highly appreciated the contribution of this decision from Norway and Ireland in consecrating the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination on their land and in taking actual steps to support the implementation of the two-state solution.

The Presidency confirmed that the Norway and Ireland have steadfastly supported the rights of the Palestinian people over the past years and voted in favor of these rights in international forums, adding that this initial decision is a culmination of these positions and is consistent with the principles of international law that recognize the right of peoples to get rid of colonialism and oppression and to live in freedom, justice and independence.

quot;The right of peoples to self-determination is an established right recognized under international law, and the State of Palestine renews its continuous call to countries that have not yet recognized the State of Palestine to stand up to their responsibilities and acknowledge the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and restore confidence in a global system based on rules and equal rights for all the peoples of the earth,quot; it said.

Additionally, the Presidency welcomed the announcement by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez of recognition of the State of Palestine.

The recognition decree will be issued after the next government meeting on May 28.

The Presidency considered that ldquo;this step reflects Spainrsquo;s keenness to support the Palestinian people and their inalienable and legitimate rights to their land and homeland.rdquo;

quot;Spain#39;s decision, in these times, comes as a contribution from countries that believe in the two-state solution as an option that represents international will and legitimacy, in saving this solution, which is being systematically destroyed as a result of Israeli policies, especially through the continuation of the genocidal war in the Gaza Strip,quot; it said in a statement.nbsp;

The Presidency urged the countries of the world, especially the European countries that have not yet recognized the State of Palestine, to recognize the State of Palestine in accordance with the internationally recognized two-state solution based on international legitimacy resolutions and the 1967 lines, and to follow the example of Norway, Ireland and Spain, which chose the path of supporting the achievement of peace and stability and consolidating the rules of international legitimacy, and international law.

It is noteworthy that eight member countries of the European Union recognize the State of Palestine, and these are Bulgaria, Poland, the Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, Greek Administration of Southern Cyprus, and Sweden. —WAFA

===========R.A.H.