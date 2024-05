NNA – The Islamic Resistance issued a statement declaring its support for the steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza and its backing of their courageous and honorable resistance.

ldquo;In a bold move, fighters from the Islamic Resistance targeted the enemyrsquo;s Ramim base with volcano rockets at 1:35 pm on Monday, May 20, 2024, hitting it directly,rdquo; the statement read.

======================R.H.