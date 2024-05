NNA ndash; Former Prime Minister, Fouad Siniora, on Wednesday welcomed at his bliss office, Kuwaiti Embassy charge d#39;affaires in Lebanon, Abdullah Suleiman Al-Shaheen, with whom he discussed the current situation in Lebanon and the region, as well as the bilateral relations between the two countries.

nbsp;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Ynbsp;