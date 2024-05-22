Lebanese economic committees meet with IMF Mission delegation

NNA – The Lebanon economic committees, chaired by former Minister Mohammed Choucair, on Wednesday held a meeting at the headquarters of the Beirut and Mount Lebanon Chamber of Commerce and Industry, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Mission in Lebanon, headed by Ernesto Ramirez.

Discussions during the meeting reportedly focused on the requirements for reaching a final agreement on the financial and economic recovery and restructuring programme.

The latest developments taking place at the financial and economic level in Lebanon and the requirements for advancement were also discussed.

In his word at the beginning of the meeting, Choucair said, ldquo;We welcome you once again to this meeting with the economic bodies that represent the Lebanese private sector, and we all hope that your visit will achieve practical progress in reaching a final agreement between Lebanon and the IMF on a program for financial and economic recovery.rdquo;

============= L.Y