Fri. May 24th, 2024

Lebanon News

Hundreds walk out of Harvard College graduation; UCLA contends with new protest

By

May 24, 2024 #‘new, #‘with, #college, #contends, #graduation , #harvard’, #hundreds,, #news’, #out’, #protest, #ucla, #walk:

NNA – The end of encampments at some American college campuses this spring was not the end of pro-Palestinian protests at Harvard and UCLA.

Hundredsnbsp;who attended annual graduation Thursday at Harvard College, Harvard Universityrsquo;s undergraduate college, staged a walkout to decry its disqualification of 13 students involved in earlier protests.nbsp;

At UCLA on Thursday, administrators and Los Angeles police faced the return of pro-Palestinian protesters to the heart of campus.

On Wednesday, Harvard said one of its two governing boards overruled faculty members who had voted to re-invite 13 student protesters omitted from commencement.nbsp;

nbsp;

======

By

Related Post

Lebanon News

Iran releases 1st investigation report on President Raisi’s helicopter crash

May 24, 2024
Lebanon News

Ministry of Finance concludes meetings with IMF on 2025 budget plans

May 24, 2024
Lebanon News

Ministry of Finance concludes meetings with IMF on 2025 budget plans

May 24, 2024

You missed

Lebanon News

Hundreds walk out of Harvard College graduation; UCLA contends with new protest

May 24, 2024
Lebanon News

Iran releases 1st investigation report on President Raisi’s helicopter crash

May 24, 2024
Lebanon News

Ministry of Finance concludes meetings with IMF on 2025 budget plans

May 24, 2024
Lebanon News

Ministry of Finance concludes meetings with IMF on 2025 budget plans

May 24, 2024