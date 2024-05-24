Hundreds walk out of Harvard College graduation; UCLA contends with new protest

NNA – The end of encampments at some American college campuses this spring was not the end of pro-Palestinian protests at Harvard and UCLA.

Hundredsnbsp;who attended annual graduation Thursday at Harvard College, Harvard Universityrsquo;s undergraduate college, staged a walkout to decry its disqualification of 13 students involved in earlier protests.nbsp;

At UCLA on Thursday, administrators and Los Angeles police faced the return of pro-Palestinian protesters to the heart of campus.

On Wednesday, Harvard said one of its two governing boards overruled faculty members who had voted to re-invite 13 student protesters omitted from commencement.nbsp;

