Berri delivers message marking Resistance and Liberation Day, underscores Lebanon’s commitment to UN Resolution 1701

NNA – On the occasion of Resistance and Liberation Day, Speaker of the House, Nabih Berri, on Friday addressed the Lebanese people, emphasizing the significance of reclaiming sovereignty and liberating the nation#39;s land and people.

Berri highlighted May 25, 2000, as a pivotal moment in Lebanon#39;s history, marking the culmination of efforts that contributed to the nation#39;s glory and resilience.

Moreover, the House Speaker praised the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation#39;s defense, acknowledging their unwavering commitment to safeguarding Lebanon#39;s sovereignty and dignity. He commended all the Lebanese, particularly those in the North, Beqaa, Mount Lebanon, and the South, for their steadfastness and resilience against external threats.

Berri then underscored Lebanon#39;s commitment to international resolutions, especially UN Resolution 1701, while affirming the nation#39;s right to defend its territory against Israeli aggression. He reiterated Lebanon#39;s openness to positive cooperation efforts aimed at curbing Israeli hostility and preserving its sovereignty.

In conclusion, Berri emphasized the importance of national unity and dialogue in addressing internal challenges, urging political parties and parliamentary blocs to prioritize Lebanon#39;s interests above all else.

The House Speaker finally called for swift action to uphold the sacrifices of the martyrs and ensure the unity and prosperity of the nation.

========R.H.