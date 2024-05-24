Makary meets with students of National Development High School: Incorporate social communication as subject for students from early age

NNA – Students of the National Development High School in Furn Al Chebbak on Friday organized a lecture titled quot;Happiness and the Role of Mediaquot;, in the presence of Minister of Information, Ziad Makary.nbsp;

The Mayor of Furn Al Chebbak, Raymond Semaan, and members of the educational staff and students attended.

Minister Makary addressed the students, stating: quot;After two years in office, I found that there is an important role we must play, which is reconciliation between you and the state. You grew up in a torn country with no security, laws, or social justice, and you are unhappy. Your ambition is to leave it.quot;

He emphasized Lebanese responsibility for managing their country, saying: quot;Unfortunately, we continue to destroy our country, but what gives us hope is you. Do not fear facing this society and political class, of which I am a part. Therefore, I hope that the youth who have not yet engaged in corruption enter the administration to change it, improve it, and build Lebanon.quot;

Moreover, Makary addressed the crises faced by youth and Lebanese in the past five years, including economic collapse, the setback caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Beirut port explosion, the Syrian refugee crisis, political instability, and the Gaza war spreading to southern Lebanon.

Makary also discussed the relationship between media and happiness, emphasizing freedom of expression and combating fake news and hate speech.

Following the lecture, the school administration presented Minister Makary with a commemorative shield.

========R.H.