Macron to host Arab foreign ministers for Gaza talks

NNA -nbsp;French President Emmanuel Macron will on Friday host the foreign ministers of four key Arab states for talks on the war in Gaza between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas, his office said.

Joined by his own top diplomat Stephane Sejourne, Macron will discuss the situation with Qatarrsquo;s Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Egyptrsquo;s Sameh Shoukry, Ayman Safadi of Jordan and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, the Elysee said. — AFP

nbsp;

================== L.Y