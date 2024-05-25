Monday, May 27, 2024

Time. nbsp; Topic

11:00. nbsp;nbsp;On the occasion of World No Tobacco Day, the Ministry of Public Health launches the ldquo;National No Tobacco Campaignrdquo;, under the patronage and presence of the Minister of Public Health, Firas Al-Abyad, and Minister of Education and Higher Education, Abbas Al-Halabi

12:00. nbsp; nbsp;Caretaker Minister of Justice, Judge Henri Khoury, receives the Greek Ambassador, Despina Koukolopoulou, in his office atnbsp;the ministry

14:00. nbsp; nbsp;The Juvenile Affairs and Child Rights Committee and the Digital Transformation and Artificial Intelligence Committee opennbsp;a conference on: The use of social media by children, including the launch of the Save Your Child campaign, sponsored and attended by the head of the Beirut Bar Association, Fadi Masri

18:00. nbsp; nbsp;nbsp;On the occasion of World Anti-Drug Day, caretaker Interior Minister, Bassam Mawlawi, visits the Addiction Training Museum in Jbeil

nbsp;

nbsp;

==================