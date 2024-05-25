Bassil calls on Speaker Berri to hold a session on displacement and illegal Syrian refugees

NNA – Free Patriotic Movement, MP Gebran Bassil, wrote on quot;Xquot; platform the following: ldquo;We have submitted a written request to Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri, calling for a session to legislate by necessity, dedicated to enacting laws on displacement and the illegal Syrian presence in Lebanon.rdquo;

ldquo;The Strong Lebanon Bloc has submitted six laws in this regard. If said laws are passed, they will be addressing all offences committed by displaced Syrians, accelerating their return to Syria, and empowering municipalities to contribute effectively to their return,rdquo; MP Bassil added.

rdquo;We have also expressed our readiness to participate thereafter and at the earliest in a session to legislate by necessity, dedicated to enacting reform laws on restructuring the banking sector, addressing the financial gap, adopting the Capital Control law, lifting banking secrecy, recovering assets transferred abroad, distributing financial losses, gradually returning depositorsrsquo; assets, and establishing a trust fund,rdquo; Bassil went on.

ldquo;With the hopes of witnessing nbsp;the adoption of a law on the disclosure of bank account activities and properties pertaining to public servants, in order to recover all seized assets,quot; he stressed.

quot;Such a session requires in-depth discussions, as well as serious and expeditious preparation for it and for reforms to succeed,quot; the MPnbsp;concluded.

